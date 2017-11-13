Armenian streaming platform Imusic now available on Android, iOS
November 13, 2017 - 16:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - One of the largest Armenian music streaming platforms, Imusic has launched its mobile application, available both for Android and iOS devices.
Imusic enables users to download songs for free, create private and public playlists, as well as follow other user's musical taste.
There are more than a million tracks and melodies on the platform.
Also, Imusic offers four radio stations - Jammin, Classic, Fusion, Ethno - each providing music of a different genre.
