Syrian army liberates key town in north Hama
November 13, 2017 - 18:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pro-government forces have opened up a new front against militant groups in Hama Governorate’s northern countryside, rapidly liberating a key town, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to military-affiliated sources, the Syrian Arab Army and local fighters from the National Defence Forces attacked rebel positions around the town of Douma early this morning under cover of airstrikes and artillery bombardment.
The suddenness and speed of the assault by pro-government forces caught militants in the area completely off-guard pushed them to withdraw from Douma.
After rebel fighters fled the area around Douma, the Syrian Army and local forces entered the town and officially declared their control of it.
The offensive comes following heavy Russian airstrikes throughout Hama and Idlib provinces last night that devastated militant forces.
By this most recent advance, pro-government forces are now engaging militant groups in Hama from two axes. Army commanders hope that this additional pressure will speed up the operation to complete expel of rebel factions like Ha’yat Tharir al-Sham (Syrian Al-Qaeda affiliate) and the Free Syrian Army from the province.
Top stories
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Partner news
Latest news
Erdogan cites 2 restored Armenian churches, forgets destroyed ones Erdogan forgot about dozens of other Armenian churches and monasteries that are used as reception halls or stables throughout Turkey.
Man United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan might be about to regain form: MEN Manchester United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan's form has plummeted but he might be about to regain it under boss Jose Mourinho.
Spotify starts selling cosmetics The first entry is a tie-up with Pat McGrath Labs, which is selling a collection exclusively through the music service.
Exotic animals coming to brand-new shopping center in Armenia's capital Attending the opening of the mall on Monday, November 13 were president Serzh Sargsyan and Yerevan mayor Taron Margaryan.