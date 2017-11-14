Henrikh Mkhitaryan covers Inside United's December issue

PanARMENIAN.Net - The cover of the December issue of Inside United, the official monthly magazine of Manchester United, features Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

It offers an exclusive inside track that Mkhitaryan has passed to reach Old Trafford and behind the scenes features about the club.

Titled "Mkhitaryan - From Armenia to Manchester: The Inside Story of Micki's Remarkable Journey", the issue comes ahead of a documentary about the midfield Armenian, which is out on Thursday, November 16.

Also, MUTV is giving away a pair of the Armenia international's adidas Ace football boots, signed by the man himself.