Kaspersky Lab: Every 4th computer in Armenia suffered malicious attack
November 14, 2017 - 13:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Almost a quarter of all computer users across Armenia suffered an attempted malicious attack in Q3 of 2017, Kaspersky Lab said in a report on Tuesday, November 14.
This figure puts Armenia on the fourth spot immediately after Belarus, Algeria and Russia.
More particularly, 23.74% of Armenian computers went under attempted cyber attack by Malware in the reporting period.
"The rapid expansion of the Internet in Armenia brings about new challenges for users,"Kaspersky Lab Regional Representative (Armenia and Georgia) Armen Karapetyan said.
"Given that the culture of adhering to security rules on the Internet is no that common in Armenia, the number of users affected from Malware is way bigger."
On average, 16.61% of computers connected to the Internet globally were subjected to at least one Malware-class web attack during the quarter.
Top stories
Some users questioned why Twitter was adding somewhat gimmicky features when it could be working on tackling its more serious issues.
Two weeks ago, Lipton arrived in Yerevan, Armenia to attend the Machine Learning for Discovery Sciences workshop.
An Armenian startup, PicsArt has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times worldwide, in more than 30 languages.
Hailing it as the "most advanced Kindle e-reader ever," the next-generation Kindle Oasis is the first waterproof Kindle, with a rating of IPX8.
Partner news
Latest news
Islamic leader calls for sharing religious donations for quake relief Shia Muslims regularly pay Khums, a type of tax in the Islamic tradition which is collected by religious authorities.
Russia's Lavrov visiting Armenia, Azerbaijan next week "The stopovers are first and foremost to mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan," Lavrov has said
Armenian, Russian presidents to meet in Moscow on November 15 President Serzh Sargsyan will visit Moscow on Wednesday, November 15 to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Armenia's Nalbandian, OSCE envoys discuss possible meeting Azeri FM The sides analysed the measures aimed at the implementation of agreements reached at summits in Vienna, Saint Petersburg and Geneva.