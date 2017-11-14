Kaspersky Lab: Every 4th computer in Armenia suffered malicious attack

PanARMENIAN.Net - Almost a quarter of all computer users across Armenia suffered an attempted malicious attack in Q3 of 2017, Kaspersky Lab said in a report on Tuesday, November 14.

This figure puts Armenia on the fourth spot immediately after Belarus, Algeria and Russia.

More particularly, 23.74% of Armenian computers went under attempted cyber attack by Malware in the reporting period.

"The rapid expansion of the Internet in Armenia brings about new challenges for users,"Kaspersky Lab Regional Representative (Armenia and Georgia) Armen Karapetyan said.

"Given that the culture of adhering to security rules on the Internet is no that common in Armenia, the number of users affected from Malware is way bigger."

On average, 16.61% of computers connected to the Internet globally were subjected to at least one Malware-class web attack during the quarter.