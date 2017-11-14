No Armenians among Iran-Iraq quake casualties: foreign ministry
November 14, 2017 - 15:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - According to preliminary data, no Armenian citizens and nationals were among the casualties of the powerful earthquake that rocked the border area between Iran and Iraq on Sunday, November 12, the foreign ministry said in a tweet.
"The Armenian diplomatic missions remain in constant contact with local authorities," the foreign minister said.
Rescuers are digging through the debris of buildings felled by an earthquake that killed more than 430 people.
Earlier, Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan, prime minister Karen Karapetyan and the foreign ministry expressed condolences over the devastating earthquake.
Photo. Osama Golpy/Rudaw/Reuters
