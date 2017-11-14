Armenians make successful start into World Chess Championship

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian chess players launched the Junior World Championship with three victories and a draw in Tarvisio, Italy on Monday, November 13.

Hayk Martirosyan and Manuel Petrosyan, in particular, sealed victories, Tigran Harutyunyan played a draw, while the only female representative of Armenia, Siranush Ghukasyan, also won her match.

The Championsip will run through November 25.