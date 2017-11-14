Armenian, Russian presidents to meet in Moscow on November 15

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan will visit Moscow on Wednesday, November 15 to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

At the meeting, the two leaders will discuss issues on the Armenia-Russia bilateral agenda, questions concerning relations between the two countries, as well as cooperation in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The two presidents will attend the opening of an exhibition at the State Tretyakov Gallery dedicated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Sargsyan and Putin discussed the Nagorno Karabakh conflict at a meeting in Sochi on August 23, also weighing in on a number of political, economic, humanitarian and cultural issues.