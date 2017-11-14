// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian, Russian presidents to meet in Moscow on November 15

Armenian, Russian presidents to meet in Moscow on November 15
November 14, 2017 - 17:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan will visit Moscow on Wednesday, November 15 to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

At the meeting, the two leaders will discuss issues on the Armenia-Russia bilateral agenda, questions concerning relations between the two countries, as well as cooperation in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The two presidents will attend the opening of an exhibition at the State Tretyakov Gallery dedicated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Sargsyan and Putin discussed the Nagorno Karabakh conflict at a meeting in Sochi on August 23, also weighing in on a number of political, economic, humanitarian and cultural issues.

 Top stories
Armenia 'closely following' developments surrounding CataloniaArmenia 'closely following' developments surrounding Catalonia
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
RPA lawmaker on Armenia-EU relations, proposal to leave EUURPA lawmaker on Armenia-EU relations, proposal to leave EUU
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Armenia opposition party says has no partners in political arenaArmenia opposition party says has no partners in political arena
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
ANC: Ruling Republicans readying Armenia for Sargsyan’s premiershipANC: Ruling Republicans readying Armenia for Sargsyan’s premiership
ANC deputy chairman Levon Zurabyan said that president Serzh Sargsyan is the most active representative of the ruling Republican party.
Partner news
 Articles
EU Delegation head VS Armenian authorities

Controversy in quotations

 Most popular in the section
Yerevan office closure won’t halt OSCE programs in Armenia: Zannier
Armenia must determine extent of cooperation with West: U.S., UK
Goethe Institute Center may open in Armenia
Yerevan: No clarity over Armenian-Azeri presidents meeting
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Archive for November 14, 2017
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Apple readying rear-facing 3D sensor for next iPhone the rear-mounted system uses a time-of-flight method that calculates the time it takes for a laser to bounce off objects.
Islamic leader calls for sharing religious donations for quake relief Shia Muslims regularly pay Khums, a type of tax in the Islamic tradition which is collected by religious authorities.
Russia's Lavrov visiting Armenia, Azerbaijan next week "The stopovers are first and foremost to mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan," Lavrov has said
Armenia's Nalbandian, OSCE envoys discuss possible meeting Azeri FM The sides analysed the measures aimed at the implementation of agreements reached at summits in Vienna, Saint Petersburg and Geneva.