Gebrüder Weiss' Armenia office opens in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The international transport and logistics company Gebrüder Weiss officially opened its new representation in Yerevan, Armenia on November 3, 2017.

During a ceremony at the Grand Hotel Yerevan, Managing Director of Gebrüder Weiss Georgia and Armenia Alexander Kharlamov stressed the significance of the new location for the Gebrüder Weiss network: “Not only is Yerevan suitable for serving destinations in Iran and Russia for our customers, but also Armenia is a key stop along the Silk Road – an important hub between Europe and Asia.”

Kharlamov cited the high potential of the region and explained how Gebrüder Weiss has been supporting export-oriented companies since it entered the Armenian market.

The representative office in the center of Yerevan - a city with over a million inhabitants - began its work at the beginning of April and has been offering groupage freight transport services from Europe ever since. The logistics expert also offers twice-weekly groupage freight transports from Austria, Germany and Italy via Georgia (Tbilisi) to Armenia.

“By opening up the new location, we are further expanding our presence in Central Asia and taking another important step when it comes to entering the former Silk Road overland. As a result, our customers also benefit from our high-quality standards in Armenia,” says Thomas Moser, Director and Regional Manager South-East/CIS at Gebrüder Weiss.

Air and sea freight are also included in the service portfolio alongside land transportations. In the medium term, it is planned to expand the local range of services and to evaluate the opening of further offices in the region. Yerevan-based office's logistics processes are managed through the Georgian Gebrüder Weiss hub in Tbilisi.

With over 6,500 employees, 150 company-owned locations and an annual turnover of 1.36 billion euros (2016), Gebrüder Weiss ranks among Europe's leading transport and logistics companies.

In addition to its core business of land transport, air & sea freight and logistics, the company operates a number of highly specialized industry solutions and subsidiaries under the umbrella of Gebrüder Weiss Holding AG, based in Lauterach (Austria). This includes logistics consultancy firm x|vise, tectraxx (industry specialist for hi-tech businesses), inet-logistics (software solutions for TMS transport management), dicall (communications solutions, market research, training, Rail Cargo (railway transport) and the Gebrüder Weiss parcel service GWP, co-partner of the Austrian company DPD. This bundling of services allows the corporate group to respond to customer needs quickly and flexibly. Having implemented a variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives, today the family-run company with a 500-year history is a pioneer in sustainable business practices.