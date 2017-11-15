Putin hails Armenian church as one of the world's oldest spiritual centers

PanARMENIAN.Net - New Nakhichevan and Russian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church has served as a real spiritual center for thousands of people since 1717, Russian president Vladimir Putin said at an event marking the 300th anniversary of the foundation of the Diocese in Moscow on Wednesday, November 15.

Putin stressed the exceptional importance of the Diocese's contribution to the strengthening of the traditionally friendly relations that have for centuries connected the peoples of Russia and Armenia, describing it as one the world's oldest Christian Churches.

The Russian president said that "having begun its history back in 1717, the Diocese united all the Armenian churches existing in the territory of the then-Russia, becoming a real spiritual center for thousands of people and a most important factor in preserving the culture of the Armenian people, their customs and traditions."

Over the centuries, the Diocese has been carrying out an important humanitarian, educational, charitable mission, perpetuating moral values, ideals of peace, goodness and justice among the society, Putin said.

Also attending the event was Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan.