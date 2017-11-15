Putin hails Armenian church as one of the world's oldest spiritual centers
November 15, 2017 - 17:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - New Nakhichevan and Russian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church has served as a real spiritual center for thousands of people since 1717, Russian president Vladimir Putin said at an event marking the 300th anniversary of the foundation of the Diocese in Moscow on Wednesday, November 15.
Putin stressed the exceptional importance of the Diocese's contribution to the strengthening of the traditionally friendly relations that have for centuries connected the peoples of Russia and Armenia, describing it as one the world's oldest Christian Churches.
The Russian president said that "having begun its history back in 1717, the Diocese united all the Armenian churches existing in the territory of the then-Russia, becoming a real spiritual center for thousands of people and a most important factor in preserving the culture of the Armenian people, their customs and traditions."
Over the centuries, the Diocese has been carrying out an important humanitarian, educational, charitable mission, perpetuating moral values, ideals of peace, goodness and justice among the society, Putin said.
Also attending the event was Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan among Man United's 11 int'l record-holders ManUtd.com provides a look at the current and former Reds stars who also hold the goalscoring record for their nation.
Syrian army captures new village in Hama The Syrian Arab Army troops stormed the two villages of Arfah and Al-Rabdeh on Wednesday, November 15 morning.
World Bank supports Armenian farmers with new loan The financing aims to further assist the government in its efforts to ensure efficient, cost effective and sustainable irrigation.
Two of Armenia's players leading World Chess Championship R2 After a successful start in round 1 and 2, Hayk Martirosyan and Manuel Petrosyan are leading the championship alongside 20 other players.