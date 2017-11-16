Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan at United for UNICEF gala dinner
November 16, 2017 - 12:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Captain of the Armenian national teamHenrikh Mkhitaryan who plays a midfielder for Manchester United, as well as MU boss Jose Mourinho and his squad were out in force on Wednesday, November 15 evening as they attended the prestigious United for UNICEF Gala Dinner at Old Trafford.
The 18th annual event raised a fantastic £160,000 for UNICEF, the world’s leading children’s organisation.
Mkhitaryan, who is Armenia's UNICEF ambassador, added: “It’s very important for the kids; every child should have a good childhood, to learn how to read and to write, so I hope we can make a difference.”
An auction hosted by Darren Proctor, a DJ from local radio station Key 103, offered guests the chance to bid on a number of once-in-a-lifetime prizes, with the star lot being an invitation to get ‘up, close and personal’ with the Manchester United first team at a behind-the-scenes club event.
All funds raised from this year’s dinner will go towards UNICEF’s vital work in Thailand, to support education programmes for children with limited or no access to schooling. These children are among the most disadvantaged and vulnerable children in Thailand. Many children in Thailand are denied access to education because of poverty, disability, gender discrimination and migrant status. UNICEF supports education for every child to provide them with the skills and knowledge to lead a better life and break the cycle of poverty for families, communities and countries.
Top stories
Armenia's Edgar Stepanyan won a silver medal in the scratch race event of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland.
FIDE unveiled the new ratings on October 31, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.
Manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay.
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Dutch Senate president pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims Accompanying the guest were deputy parliament speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan and Armenian ambassador to the Netherlands Dzyunik Aghajanyan.
Putin rewards Armenian philanthropist Ara Abrahamyan The medal is awarded for an individual's contribution to the strengthening of peace, friendship and cooperation.
Armenian, Azeri FM agree to meet for Karabakh talks in December The foreign minister have agreed to hold a joint meeting on the margins of the December 2017 OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna.
Nuts strengthen the brain, new study says Nuts are great for your health, with benefits ranging from better cardiovascular health to boosted memory and cognition.