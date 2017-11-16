Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan at United for UNICEF gala dinner

PanARMENIAN.Net - Captain of the Armenian national teamHenrikh Mkhitaryan who plays a midfielder for Manchester United, as well as MU boss Jose Mourinho and his squad were out in force on Wednesday, November 15 evening as they attended the prestigious United for UNICEF Gala Dinner at Old Trafford.

The 18th annual event raised a fantastic £160,000 for UNICEF, the world’s leading children’s organisation.

Mkhitaryan, who is Armenia's UNICEF ambassador, added: “It’s very important for the kids; every child should have a good childhood, to learn how to read and to write, so I hope we can make a difference.”

An auction hosted by Darren Proctor, a DJ from local radio station Key 103, offered guests the chance to bid on a number of once-in-a-lifetime prizes, with the star lot being an invitation to get ‘up, close and personal’ with the Manchester United first team at a behind-the-scenes club event.

All funds raised from this year’s dinner will go towards UNICEF’s vital work in Thailand, to support education programmes for children with limited or no access to schooling. These children are among the most disadvantaged and vulnerable children in Thailand. Many children in Thailand are denied access to education because of poverty, disability, gender discrimination and migrant status. UNICEF supports education for every child to provide them with the skills and knowledge to lead a better life and break the cycle of poverty for families, communities and countries.