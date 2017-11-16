Armenia lags behind Azerbaijan in terms of ICT development: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia lags behind neighbors Azerbaijan and Georgia on the International Telecommunication Union’s 2017 ICT Development Index.

This year’s report found that concurrent advances in the Internet of Things, big data analytics, cloud computing and artificial intelligence will enable tremendous innovations and fundamentally transform business, government and society – ultimately serving to improve livelihoods around the globe.

In the 2017 edition, Armenia ranks the 75th, down from last year’s 74th, and is outpaced by Azerbaijan and Georgia, which stand at the 65th and 74th spots, respectively.

62% of the population uses the Internet in Armenia, more than 64% of households own a computer and 60% has access to Internet, the report says.

Iceland, South Korea and Switzerland top list, while Eritrea, Central African Republic and Chad are at the bottom end.