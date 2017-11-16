Armenia's Levon Aronian taking part in FIDE Grand Prix final tournament

PanARMENIAN.Net - The fourth and final tournament of FIDE Grand Prix is launching in the Spanish town of Palma de Mallorca on Thursday, November 16, with Armenia's Levon Aronian also participating.

The FIDE Grand Prix 2017 is a series of four chess tournaments that form part of the qualification cycle for the World Chess Championship 2018. The top two finishers will qualify for the 2018 Candidates Tournament.

Aronian who won the World Chess Cup in September, as well as Ding Liren, who reached the finals, have already qualified for the Candidates Tournament.

18 grandmasters are taking part in the tournament whose first round will be held on Thursday.

Aronian's opponent will be Russia's Dmitriy Yakovlev, the National Olympic Committee reports.

The tournament will run through November 25.