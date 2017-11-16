Syrian army says Israel attacked their forces in Golan Heights

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army accused the Israeli military of attacking their forces in the Golan Heights Wednesday, November 15, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the military, the Israeli forces launched an airstrike over their positions near the Beit Jinn pocket, killing four of their soldiers.

The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham alleged that the Syrian Army was not bombed by the Israeli military, but rather, they were struck by one of their anti-tank guided missiles.

The spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces typically announces attacks like this; however, there was no announcement from the IDF command.