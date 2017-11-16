// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army says Israel attacked their forces in Golan Heights

Syrian army says Israel attacked their forces in Golan Heights
November 16, 2017 - 13:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army accused the Israeli military of attacking their forces in the Golan Heights Wednesday, November 15, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the military, the Israeli forces launched an airstrike over their positions near the Beit Jinn pocket, killing four of their soldiers.

The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham alleged that the Syrian Army was not bombed by the Israeli military, but rather, they were struck by one of their anti-tank guided missiles.

The spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces typically announces attacks like this; however, there was no announcement from the IDF command.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Syrian Army accuses Israel of attacking their forces in the Golan Heights
 Top stories
Rescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivorsRescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivors
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Syrian Army says Deir ez-Zor city fully liberatedSyrian Army says Deir ez-Zor city fully liberated
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
AAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruptionAAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruption
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Shoah Foundation to host international genocide conventionShoah Foundation to host international genocide convention
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Tillerson: Turkey has yet to apologize for attack on American protesters
Azeri “whataboutism”: Social media used to manipulate public opinion
U.S. may start charging $70 for admission to Grand Canyon
Globe's most 'elegant' cities unveiled in new research
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Dutch Senate president pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims Accompanying the guest were deputy parliament speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan and Armenian ambassador to the Netherlands Dzyunik Aghajanyan.
Putin rewards Armenian philanthropist Ara Abrahamyan The medal is awarded for an individual's contribution to the strengthening of peace, friendship and cooperation.
Armenian, Azeri FM agree to meet for Karabakh talks in December The foreign minister have agreed to hold a joint meeting on the margins of the December 2017 OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna.
Armenian developer helps create app for protecting nude pics Nude is using machine learning libraries stored on the phone to scan your camera roll for nudes automatically and remove them to a private vault.