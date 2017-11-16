Armenia spots more enthusiasm in OSCE mediators' Karabakh efforts

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are taking a more proactive approach in the process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, Armenia's deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters on Thursday, November 16, Aysor.am reports.

"Generally, the direction of the process was given at a summit in Vienna, and it hasn't changed ever since," Kocharyan said.

According to him, however, there is no progress in the settlement process, while the situation remains 'explosive' to a certain extent.

Also, Kocharyan repeated once more that no proposals have been made by Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

Weighing in on a possible meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign policy chiefs, the Armenian diplomat said that they are holding separate meetings with the mediators, and that a joint meetings can't be ruled out.

Armenian foreign minister met the mediators on Tuesday, November 16, while his Azerbaijani counterpart is meeting the OSCE mediators on Thursday.