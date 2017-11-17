Armenia's 2017 Presidential Award for IT contribution goes to Tony Fadell

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's 2017 Presidential Award for Global Contribution in the Field of Information Technology honored Tony Fadell, the founder of Nest Labs and "one of the fathers of iPod"on Thursday, November 16.

President Serzh Sargsyan hosted the event and expressed appreciation to the person who has made a significant contribution to the development of information technology.

"I am happy to hand the Presidential Award for Global Contribution in the Field of Information Technology to Tony Fadel, the founder of Nest Labs. He is really one of those people who are shaping our everyday life and lifestyle in this digital era," Sargsyan says.

"During its millennial history, the Armenian nation has always sought to master and adapt to everything progressive in the world. This award is the manifestation of our mentality, ideology and aspirations."

"I think Mr. Fadel’s solutions relating to iPod players or other innovations should be instructive for our specialists," the president added.

"Our prize winners are an excellent example of how to make the world better by improving people’s lives and facilitating contacts."

Fadell is the eighth recipient of the Presidential Award for global contribution in the field of information technologies. The first award was bestowed on the former President of the Board of Directors of Intel Corporation Craig R. Barrett in 2010; the second edition in 2011 was given to Steve Wozniak, a co-founder of the Apple Computers corporation, the third one in 2012 went to Federico Faggin, the Honorary President of Synaptics Company; the fourth award went to Tsugio Makimoto, the President of Semiconductor Industry Association; President of the Techno Vision company, former CEO of Hitachi; the fifth was bestowed on Chief Development Officer of Sysco Systems, Inc., Mario Mazzola; the sixth – to Director General of Kaspersky Lab Eugene Kaspersky. Director General of the Open Root organization Louis Pouzin was the seventh laureate of the Global IT Award.