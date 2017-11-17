Tony Fadell encourages Armenian IT specialists to launch businesses

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tony Fadell - the laureate of the Armenian Presidential Award for Global Contribution in IT - visited VivaCell-MTS headquarters to meet the representatives of the country's ICT sector.

Fadell, who is the founder of Nest Labs and "one of the fathers of iPod", VivaCell-MTS General Manager, member of the Award Executive Board Ralph Yirikian, Chairman of the Award Executive Board, Executive Director of Synopsys Armenia Hovik Musayelyan and member of the Awarding Commission , CEO of Viasphere International Tony Moroyan answered the questions of media.

During his meeting with the representatives of ICT (Information and Communication Technology) community, Fadell touched upon several topics, including artificial intelligence, development of technology and its impact on the well-being of communities and next generations. Answering to a question about the possible threats to the humanity posed by the proliferation of robots in all areas, Fadell told that he is quite optimistic about the co-existence of humans and robots.

According to the inventor, agricultural sector is a tremendous example of how technologies have been able to help communities around the world.

Referring to the Presidential Award, Fadell said: “For me it is a great honor to receive the award and no matter how small or big your country is, it just takes one person or one team to create a big change in the world. You don’t have to go to Silicon Valley and to replicate that success.

"It was 1991 when I got to Silicon Valley- the exact year Armenia got its independence - and it was a wonderful time. However, I decided that I need to go around the world to learn more about how technology enter different communities to make them better and stronger. Therefore, I encourage everyone who is in the IT business or wants to get into the IT business in Armenia to make sure that you understand that you can do great things with just the resources you have as long as you want to go and embrace the world.”

“Advanced technologies are the key to economic development and progress. Technological solutions are the product of creative thinking, quality professional education and innovation enhancement. In the field of high technologies, Armenia has an incomparably powerful potential. As an ICT sector representative, VivaCell-MTS continuously supports the implementation of ICT programs of national importance in the field of high technologies, thereby encouraging further advancement of the sector. For the eighth consecutive year, we are participating in the implementation of this project, first of all, with the goal of promoting Armenia as a country with a promising perspective on ICT development in the eyes of Armenian society and the world,” said Yirikian.

VivaCell-MTS has been the general partner of the award for eight years now. To date, the company has provided AMD162.2 million to help implement the project.

Fadell is the eighth recipient of the Presidential Award for global contribution in the field of information technologies. The first award was bestowed on the former President of the Board of Directors of Intel Corporation Craig R. Barrett in 2010; the second edition in 2011 was given to Steve Wozniak, a co-founder of the Apple Computers corporation, the third one in 2012 went to Federico Faggin, the Honorary President of Synaptics Company; the fourth award went to Tsugio Makimoto, the President of Semiconductor Industry Association; President of the Techno Vision company, former CEO of Hitachi; the fifth was bestowed on Chief Development Officer of Sysco Systems, Inc., Mario Mazzola; the sixth – to Director General of Kaspersky Lab Eugene Kaspersky. Director General of the Open Root organization Louis Pouzin was the seventh laureate of the Global IT Award.