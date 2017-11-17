Armenia at FIDE Grand Prix: Aronian draws first round
November 17, 2017 - 12:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the first round of the final tournament of the FIDE Grand Prix in the Spanish town of Palma de Mallorca on Thursday, November 16.
The FIDE Grand Prix 2017 is a series of four chess tournaments that form part of the qualification cycle for the World Chess Championship 2018. The top two finishers will qualify for the 2018 Candidates Tournament.
Aronian who won the World Chess Cup in September, as well as Ding Liren, who reached the finals, have already qualified for the Candidates Tournament.
Aronian faced Russia's Dmitry Jakovenko on Thursday, as Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France), Ernesto Inarkiev (Russia) and Anish Giri (The Netherlands) defeated their opponents to lead the tournament.
18 grandmasters are taking part in the tournament whose second round is slated for Friday.
Top stories
Armenia's Edgar Stepanyan won a silver medal in the scratch race event of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland.
FIDE unveiled the new ratings on October 31, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.
Manager Jose Mourinho kept Mkhitaryan on the pitch until after normal time, then bringing on young midfielder Scott McTominay.
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Touching theatrical version of Chris Cornell's 'The Promise' vid unveiled In the new clip, the late Cornell is seen playing guitar, tracking vocals and observing the orchestra as they perform in the studio.
Brazil tells Armenia it supports peaceful settlement in Karabakh Nalbandian briefed his Brazilian counterpart on Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group's efforts aimed at pushing the negotiation process forward.
Dog-owners live longer, new study says Older people who live alone are 33 per cent less likely to die over the next 12 years if they have a dog, according to a Swedish study.
Story of Armenian family ripped apart by the Genocide: The Collegian Adrienne Alexanian went to clean the closet of her late father not too long after he died, The Collegian says,