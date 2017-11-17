Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian tie the knot

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tennis star Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian have married in front of their closest family and friends.

Ohanian's mother was born in Germany, while his father is the son of Armenian immigrants.

Also in attendance was Serena and Alexis' little girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who was born a little over two months ago, E! reports.

On Wednesday evening, the couple enjoyed a star-studded rehearsal dinner at Emeril Lagasse's Meril restaurant. A source tells E! News about 100 guests were in attendance at the dinner, including stars Colton Haynes, Eva Longoria and husband José Antonio Bastón as well as Cynthia Erivo. And the insider also shares that Cafe Du Monde provided their famous beignets for dessert.

According to PEOPLE, fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki was also in attendance at the nuptials alongside her new fiance, NBA player David Lee.

Beyonce’s bandmate Kelly Rowland was also present at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, as was Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Colton Haynes.

The theme of the wedding was said to be ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and guests entered the ceremony to the tune of ‘Be Our Guest’ playing.

Jay Z is also said to have been in attendance, despite having to rush off to North Carolina immediately afterwards to perform his next tour date.