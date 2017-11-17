Children of Armenia Fund's event supported by Hollywood stars
November 17, 2017 - 16:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) is announcing its annual gala dinner which is supported by Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Ariana Grande, Chloe Kardashian, Conan O'Brien, Tina Fey and may others.
The supporters of COAF's efforts gather in New York City each year to participate in the much-anticipated and star-studded event which will be held for the 14th time this year on December 16.
Emmy- and Tony-award winning actress Andrea Martin will host the fundraising, while Swiss art auctioneer and collector Simon de Pury will curate the auction of unique artworks.
Prominent artists and designers will attend the evening, enjoy cocktails and dinner and jazz performances.
Spanning education, health, wellness, science, technology, innovation, culture, art, communication and languages, COAF's programming was created to empower a new generation of healthy, educated Armenians to significantly improve the future of their homeland on both a local and global scale.
Last year, DiCaprio made a $65,000 donation to the Fund by acquiring a work by painter Joe Bradley.
