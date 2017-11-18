Famous American brand's t-shirt features Karabakh flag on the sleeve

PanARMENIAN.Net - A long-sleeve new t-shirt by HUF features the flag of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) alongside some two dozen other flags down both sleeves.

Karabakh's flag was derived from that of Armenia, with only a white, five-toothed, stepped pattern added to symbolize the current separation of Artsakh from Armenia proper.

On the t-shirt, the flag is nestled between those of South Korea and Switzerland.

The brand was created by Los-Angeles-based pro skater Keith Hufnagel who founded HUF as a way of bring together streetwear, footwear and skateboarding.