"Armenia: Vineyards of Noah" doc airs on French TV

PanARMENIAN.Net - Eddy Vicken's documentary "Armenia: Vineyards of Noah" aired on Arte TV's Invitation to Travel program in France on Friday, November 17.

"The crossroad of civilizations and the first country to adopt Christianity, Armenia is home to the oldest winemaking tradition in the world," the film said.

"It was here, on the peaks of Mount Ararat in ancient western Armenia (now in Turkey) that Noah planted the first vineyards after the flood."