New earthquake in Azerbaijan felt in Armenia, Karabakh
November 18, 2017 - 12:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattled Azerbaijan at around 17:27 local time (GMT 1327) on Friday, November 17, which was felt in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) too.
The earthquake was about 10 kilometers deep, while the epicenter was about 20 kilometers northwest of the town of Aghjaberd.
Another earthquake was registered on the territory of Azerbaijan on Wednesday.
Top stories
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Sommelier India has prepared an article about viticulture in Armenia, starting it with a story described in the Book of Genesis.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran, EU to negotiate nuclear ties next week The talks in Iran between Abbas Araqchi and Helga Schmid will focus on nuclear cooperation, achievements and prospects.
Armenia's Mkhitaryan among best players who missed World Cup: SI The publication groups goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards who deserved to qualify for the World Cup.
American scientists try editing a gene in living body for first time Through an IV, he received billions of copies of a corrective gene and a genetic tool to cut his DNA in a precise spot.
Number of hotels in Armenia grew 60% in four years According to data provided by the national statistical service, 379 hotels operated in Armenia in 2013, 409 in 2014 and 474 in 2015.