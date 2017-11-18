New earthquake in Azerbaijan felt in Armenia, Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattled Azerbaijan at around 17:27 local time (GMT 1327) on Friday, November 17, which was felt in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) too.

The earthquake was about 10 kilometers deep, while the epicenter was about 20 kilometers northwest of the town of Aghjaberd.

Another earthquake was registered on the territory of Azerbaijan on Wednesday.