// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

New earthquake in Azerbaijan felt in Armenia, Karabakh

New earthquake in Azerbaijan felt in Armenia, Karabakh
November 18, 2017 - 12:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattled Azerbaijan at around 17:27 local time (GMT 1327) on Friday, November 17, which was felt in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) too.

The earthquake was about 10 kilometers deep, while the epicenter was about 20 kilometers northwest of the town of Aghjaberd.

Another earthquake was registered on the territory of Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

 Top stories
Armenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The SmithsonianArmenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The Smithsonian
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
Armenia included in $150,000 luxury round-the-world tripArmenia included in $150,000 luxury round-the-world trip
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
Armenia, a safe-haven for foreigners: JAMnewsArmenia, a safe-haven for foreigners: JAMnews
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Armenia - a viticulturist’s dream: Sommelier IndiaArmenia - a viticulturist’s dream: Sommelier India
Sommelier India has prepared an article about viticulture in Armenia, starting it with a story described in the Book of Genesis.
Partner news
 Articles
Wives wanted

Marriages by mail

 Most popular in the section
Armenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The Smithsonian
Health ministry on possible import of chickenpox vaccine to Armenia
This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15
Monument to writer Sergei Dovlatov to be erected in Tallinn
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Iran, EU to negotiate nuclear ties next week The talks in Iran between Abbas Araqchi and Helga Schmid will focus on nuclear cooperation, achievements and prospects.
Armenia's Mkhitaryan among best players who missed World Cup: SI The publication groups goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards who deserved to qualify for the World Cup.
American scientists try editing a gene in living body for first time Through an IV, he received billions of copies of a corrective gene and a genetic tool to cut his DNA in a precise spot.
Number of hotels in Armenia grew 60% in four years According to data provided by the national statistical service, 379 hotels operated in Armenia in 2013, 409 in 2014 and 474 in 2015.