Exclusive Armenian artworks by Gorky, Aivazovsky put up for auction
November 18, 2017 - 12:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A special auction titled “Selection” will be held in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan on December 2 to offer 43 unique works of fine art by 32 Armenian classical, modernist and contemporary artists.
Masterpieces of Ivan Aivazovsky, Martiros Saryan, Jean Jansem, Yervand Kochar, Arshile Gorky and others will be put up for auction at the Shedevr Gallery in Yerevan.
Paintings from private collections, many of which have never been showcased, will be auctioned off on December 2, set to be displayed at Shedevr by then.
“Selection” spans from works by artists living in the Russian Empire and Soviet Armenia to those creating in the Diaspora and Independent Armenia.
The event is organized by AAAuction, a company offering services to individuals and legal entities interested in selling or buying artworks.
