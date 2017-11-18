Number of hotels in Armenia grew 60% in four years

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of hotels in Armenia grew by 60%, reaching 551 in 2016 against the 343 in 2012.

According to data provided by the national statistical service, 379 hotels operated in Armenia in 2013, 409 in 2014 and 474 in 2015.

The number of those employed in the accommodation sector increased by 53%: 3,635 people worked in hotels and other similar lodgings in 2016 against the 2,365 in 2012.

In the reporting period, the volume of hotel services grew by 48%, with the sector yielding a revenue of about AMD23 billion last year, up from AMD15.5 billion in 2012.