Armenia's Mkhitaryan among best players who missed World Cup: SI
November 18, 2017 - 15:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The list of players who didn't qualify for the 2018 World Cup is loaded with international powers and World Cup regulars, Sports Illustrated said in an article, unveiling a full 23-man squad.
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan who plays for the Manchester United is among the midfielders and is described a central creator.
The publication also groups the goalkeepers , defenders and forwards who deserved to qualify for the World Cup.
A number of international media outlets have compiled lineups of some of the biggest names who will be watching the FIFA World Cup finals in Russia from the sidelines.
