Iran, EU to negotiate nuclear ties next week

PanARMENIAN.Net - The third round of high-level negotiations between officials of Iran and the European Union (EU) are scheduled to be held in a nuclear facility in center of Iran on November 21, IRNA reports.

The talks between Iran's senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi and the EU deputy foreign policy chief Helga Schmid will focus on nuclear cooperation, achievements and prospects.

Araqchi, Iranian deputy foreign minister for legal affairs, Schmid and Behrouz Kamalvandi, deputy Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) chairman for legal and parliamentary affairs, are to address the two-day talks to be held in Isfahan nuclear center.

After the announcement of 'Implementation Day' of the 2015 nuclear deal in January 2016, Iran and EU are proceeding their high-level talks, two rounds of which have already been held in Iran's capital, Tehran and Belgium's Brussels.

Human rights, energy, trade, banking cooperation, environment, counter terrorism moves and regional questions including the Syrian, Iraqi and Yemeni crises have been among the issues on which the two sides have negotiated.

The July 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has removed legal hindrances to international nuclear cooperation with Iran.

According to the JCPOA Annex III which focuses on Civil Nuclear Cooperation, Iran and E3/EU+3 decided to co-operate, among others, including through IAEA technical cooperation, where appropriate, and without prejudice to the existing bilateral agreements, in different areas of civil nuclear co-operation to be developed within the framework of this JCPOA, as detailed in this Annex. In this context, the Joint Commission will also support assistance to Iran, including through IAEA technical cooperation projects, as appropriate.