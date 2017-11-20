Armenia's stance on Azerbaijan's accession to EAEU 'unchanged'
November 20, 2017 - 17:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's position on Azerbaijan's possible accession to the European Economic Union is unchanged, foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told PanARMENIAN.Net
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, November 20, that Moscow will be very pleased to see Azerbaijan in the EAEU.
"Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan recently expressed Armenia's stance on the issue," Balayan said.
Kocharyan had in October said that Baku has not submitted a request for joining the Eurasian Economic Union, and when it does, Armenia's position will remain clear and simple.
"There is even a contractual provision for becoming an observer according to which the state that steps up measures to the detriment of any member state and the whole structure cannot become an observer," Kocharyan said.
Also, he stressed that blockade against a state harms that particular country from an economic point of view.
"From that perspective, no observer status is possible, let alone membership," he said.
