Iran blasts Saudi Arabia for "pursuing Israel's policies"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Saudi Arabia's 'vain policies' are the main cause of the region's current problems, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday, November 20, adding that the key to the problems lies in not following the "Zionist regime of Israel and quit issuing worthless statements", IRNA reports.

'Saudi Arabia has now succeeded to issue a statement full of lies and distortion under the names of the Arab league's foreign ministers,… to make such statements fruitful,' Iran's Foreign Ministry's spokesman Bahram Qasemi said in reaction to the Arab League anti-Iran final statement.

A military intervention in Yemen was launched in 2015 by Saudi Arabia, accompanied by a number of other Arab states. The bombings have claimed lives of thousands of Yemeni civilians, including hundreds of children.

The statement was an outcome of pressure and political propaganda in line with implementing the policies of the Zionist regime aimed at fueling the regional disputes, and to distract Muslim nations and governments from the occupation of Palestine, as the main issue of the Muslim Ummah, he said.

'Iran also calls on Saudi Arabia to give up its policies that are based on pressuring its Arab brothers in Lebanon and Qatar and the entire region,' Qasemi said.

By removing its forces from Bahrain, Riyadh should let the country's people to talk with each other to reach a peaceful solution to end the current crisis, said the spokesman.

Iran's fixed policy is based on good relations with the countries in the region, he said, 'but, unfortunately, the efforts by Iran has been sabotaged by a reverse policy based on the disputes and conflicts.'

'The solution to the current problems of the region, the majority of which are due to Saudi vain policies, is not to issue such worthless statements,' he said.

'Rather, the solution is to stop pursuing the Zionist policies and ending bullying and nurturing terrorism, and to accept the demands of nations and governments in the region on independence, freedom, growth, progress and a life filled with dignity,' the spokesman said.