Galaxy S9 will have no iPhone X-style Face ID, rumor has it

PanARMENIAN.Net - Samsung fans who have been jealously, or at least curiously, eyeing the iPhone X's Face ID unlock feature maybe shouldn't pin their dreams on the Galaxy S9 getting 3D facial mapping, too, CNet reports.

This comes from a report in Business Korea, citing sources inside and outside the company.

The Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Note 8 already have the face unlock functionality, using a facial recognition system that isn't secure enough to work with mobile payments. It serves as an alternative unlock method to a password, pin, pattern, fingerprint reader and iris unlocking. Those last two, by the way, are secure enough to work with Samsung Pay and Google Pay.

Apple's Face ID for the iPhone X, however, casts a wide net of 30,000 invisible infrared dots across your face each time it senses your shining visage, or more specifically, your eyes, nose and mouth. This creates a 3D depth map that validates you're you. Samsung's Galaxy phones -- and now the OnePlus 5T -- use no such 3D depth mapping; they're considered 2D.

Face ID represents the first time that a phone has ever used this kind of technology before. While some iPhone fans bristle at Apple stripping the fingerprint reader (and the entire signature home button along with it) to force them into its face unlock experiment, Face ID still represents cutting-edge innovation that phonemakers will rush to emulate.

Samsung declined to comment on the rumors, and it's too soon to say if the South Korean giant even has time to implement a similar system.