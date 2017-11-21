Lavrov not optimistic about quick Karabakh settlement
November 21, 2017 - 13:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Excessive optimism about the Nagorno Karabakh talks cannot be expected, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan on Tuesday, November 21.
He reminded that the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers held meetings with the three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group just two days ago.
"We will analyze with the American and French colleagues what point we have reached and make active efforts towards a settlement, but unfortunately experience shows that the problem is complex one and negotiations will not be completed quickly," Lavrov said.
Lavrov arrived in Armenia on Monday and visited the Armenian Genocide memorial shortly afterwards.
