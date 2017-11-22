Two Armenian wrestlers left out of World Championships
November 22, 2017 - 17:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United World Wrestling's U23 World Championships kicked off in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz on Tuesday, November 21.
On the first day of the tournament, Armen Hakobyan (71 kg) and Gegham Torgomyan (85 kg) from Armenia took a shot and, unfortunately, failed.
In the qualification round, Hakobyan defeated U.S. wrestler John Mossing, but lost his bout against Turkey's Murad Dagi.
Torgomyan, meanwhile, was defeated by Zakhar Demchenko from Belarus.
As the Turkish and Belarusian athletes were unable to reach the finals, however, the Armenian wrestlers lost the prospect of fighting for bronze medals.
Top stories
In MUTV's new feature documentary, Henrikh Mkhitaryan recalles the moment he knew Manchester United wanted him.
The FIDE Grand Prix 2017 is a series of chess tournaments that form part of the qualification cycle for the World Chess Championship 2018.
Armenia's Edgar Stepanyan won a silver medal in the scratch race event of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland.
FIDE unveiled the new ratings on October 31, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenian director's Karabakh movie named best at Pomegranate fest Canadian-Armenian filmmaker Atom Egoyan, Arsinee Khanjian, actor/producer Dean Cain, Montel Williams and many others attended the fest.
Armenia offers Germany to take part in renovation of church in Syria At a meeting in Yerevan, Ashotyan attached great importance to the interparliamentary cooperation with the Bundestag.
COAF students from Armenia take part in virtual chat with Terry George The project was organized by Global Nomads Group to foster dialogue and understanding about various injustices occurring around the world.
Islamic State executes, decapitates Iraqi prisoners in new video The footage starts off with classic jihadist music and then shows battle footage from more recent hit-and-run raids.