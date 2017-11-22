Two Armenian wrestlers left out of World Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United World Wrestling's U23 World Championships kicked off in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz on Tuesday, November 21.

On the first day of the tournament, Armen Hakobyan (71 kg) and Gegham Torgomyan (85 kg) from Armenia took a shot and, unfortunately, failed.

In the qualification round, Hakobyan defeated U.S. wrestler John Mossing, but lost his bout against Turkey's Murad Dagi.

Torgomyan, meanwhile, was defeated by Zakhar Demchenko from Belarus.

As the Turkish and Belarusian athletes were unable to reach the finals, however, the Armenian wrestlers lost the prospect of fighting for bronze medals.