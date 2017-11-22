Armenia offers Germany to take part in renovation of church in Syria
November 22, 2017 - 17:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian lawmaker, head of the foreign relations committee Armen Ashotyan on Wednesday, November 22 met member of the German Bundestag Heribert Hirte and suggested that the German side participate in the renovation of the Armenian church of Deir ez-Zor, Syria.
At a meeting in Yerevan, Ashotyan attached great importance to the interparliamentary cooperation with the Bundestag, adding that the Armenian side is ready for deeper ties.
Hirte said, in turn, that he is ready to take practical steps to bolster relations between the two legislatures.
Weighing in on the challenges that Christian communities face throughout the world and especially in the Middle East, Ashotyan stressed the importance of protecting Armenians worldwide and preserving the globe’s cultural heritage.
Also, the Armenian lawmaker cited the recognition of the Genocide as a step forward in the prevention of new crimes against humanity and invited his colleague to participate in the reconstruction of the Holy Martyrs church in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor.
The Armenian Genocide memorial was liberated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in early November after being occupied by Islamic State forces for several years.
