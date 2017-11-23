// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Man United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan may be replaced: L’Equipe

November 23, 2017 - 15:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United are lining up Antoine Griezmann as a possible replacement for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, The Express said citing reports in France.

United have long been linked with a move for Griezmann but have been unable to prise him away from Atletico Madrid.

However, that could be about to change after the forward admitted in his new book a switch to Old Trafford is on the cards.

French outlet L’Equipe have claimed the Red Devils are in a three-horse race with Real Madrid and Barcelona for his signature.

And the report suggests the 26-year-old could be brought in as a replacement for Mkhitaryan.

Mkhitaryan has fallen out of favour with Jose Mourinho since the start of the season amid concerns about his fitness.

And a source at Old Trafford told The Sun this week the Armenian was fighting for his future at the club.

“There are still problems with Mkhitaryan. He is battling to save his career here,” the insider said.

“There are huge reservations over him from Jose and his backroom team. He has shown an alarming sign of fatigue in recent weeks."

