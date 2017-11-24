Eastern Partnership declaration adopted in Brussels
November 24, 2017 - 18:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - European Union leaders and six members of the Eastern Partnership have agreed on a final joint declaration at a summit in Brussels on Friday, November 24.
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
But it states that the "summit participants remain deeply concerned about the continued violations of principles of international law in many parts of the region."
It adds that they welcome "the EU's strengthened role in conflict resolution and confidence building in the framework or in support of existing agreed negotiating formats and processes, including through field presence, when appropriate."
That language that was enough to secure approval from Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The final text of this year's declaration features the same language as the Riga declaration concerning the potential future EU accession of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine, each of which have signed Association Agreements with the 28-member bloc.
