EU concludes negotiations with Armenia for new aviation agreement
November 25, 2017 - 11:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit held Friday, November 24 in Brussels, the European Union concluded negotiations with Armenia for a new aviation agreement.
It is estimated that this agreement will bring an additional 87.000 additional passengers and will generate more than €16 million in the first five years. The agreement will improve market access for airlines, providing better connectivity, more choice and lower fares for travellers. More flights also mean more jobs and more wealth for all partners.
Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said, "Today we are further delivering on our ambitious aviation strategy by taking our aviation relations with Armenia to the next level. This agreement will not only improve market access, it will also contribute to the highest safety, security and environmental standards. This is good news for European and Armenian travellers and businesses."
Besides market access, these agreements will establish a common regulatory framework, for instance in the fields of aviation safety and security. This agreement was negotiated by the European Commission as part of its Aviation Strategy for Europe, a milestone initiative to give a new boost to European aviation and provide new business opportunities.
The Armenian delegation, in turn, agreed to recommend its authorities to sign the agreement following the completion of the necessary internal procedures.
The European Commission is currently negotiating new aviation agreements with the Association of Southeast Asian Nationals (ASEAN), Qatar, Tunisia and Turkey. Once signed, over 75% of all passengers flying in and out of the EU, or more than 240 million passengers per year, would be covered by EU-level aviation agreements.
Top stories
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
ANC deputy chairman Levon Zurabyan said that president Serzh Sargsyan is the most active representative of the ruling Republican party.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian uncover large cache of weapons left behind by Islamic State While a large number of families have returned to Deir ez-Zor, several neighborhoods remain closed off to the public.
Offensive inside strategic suburb of Jobar resumes in Syria The Syrian army made the decision to resume their offensive in the eastern suburbs of Damascus following an offensive last week.
Iran stresses 'urgent need' for enhancing cyber security There is an urgent need for the security of the cyber space to be enhanced and privacy of people protected, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said.
OSCE PA president urges redoubled efforts for Karabakh settlement The president underlined that parliamentary assemblies can contribute to confidence-building by serving as inclusive forums.