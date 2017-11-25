Man United's Mkhitaryan may return to Borussia Dortmund: The Times
November 25, 2017 - 11:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Captain of the Armenian national team, Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could leave Old Trafford to return to Borussia Dortmund, The Times reports.
According to the publication, at present, United are not minded to sell Mkhitaryan, especially when there is so much uncertainty about the future of their other attacking midfielders, including Juan Mata and Ander Herrera, who have 18 months left on their deals, and Marouane Fellaini, who Mourinho confirmed could leave on a free transfer next summer. “I am (worried he could leave),” Mourinho said of Fellaini. “I’m not involved in contracts but I am wishing they (Fellaini and the United board) come to an understanding.”
But if United’s stance does change and they decide to cut their losses on Mkhitaryan, Borussia Dortmund could make a move for the man who they sold to United for £26.3 million in 2016. The German club re-signed Shinji Kagawa from Manchester United three years ago, and it is understood that they are monitoring Mkhitaryan’s situation.
The 28-year-old Armenia international set up five goals in his opening three matches of the campaign, but has since failed to register an assist.
