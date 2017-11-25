Syrian army launches powerful anti-IS attack in Deir ez-Zor
November 25, 2017 - 13:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful attack in the southeastern countryside of the Deir ez-Zor Governorate Saturday, November 25, striking the Islamic State’s (IS) positions northwest of Albukamal city, Al-Masdar News reports.
Backed by heavy airstrikes from the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies reportedly stormed the Islamic State’s positions near the recently liberated town of Al-Khashma.
According to a military report from Deir ez-Zor City, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies managed to score an advance north of Al-Khashma this morning, while also killing several Islamic State terrorists in the area.
The Syrian Army and their allies are now trying to clear the remaining 10 km of territory that is separating their units from the Tiger Forces near Al-Mayadeen city.
