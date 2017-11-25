Iran stresses 'urgent need' for enhancing cyber security

PanARMENIAN.Net - There is an urgent need today for the security of the cyber space to be enhanced and privacy of people protected, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Iran's Minister of Communications and Information Technology said, according to IRNA.

'Presently, the world is witnessing the Internet being used for spreading hatred, misinformation, making coordination for conducting terrorist operations and encouraging violence,' Azari Jahromi said on Friday, addressing the Fifth Global Conference on Cyber Space (GCCS) in New Delhi.

'This is while, respect for people's privacy is increasingly vanishing as their private information is being collected by some applications and search motors at a global level for economic gains,' he said.

The Iranian minister also said that such activities in the cyber space are not legitimate and that the world needs to explore appropriate and effective ways to confront and reduce them.

'To address the issue of people's privacy and security of information, we need to develop a new perspective in designing applications and providing the Internet services in the framework of international regulations,' Azari Jahromi said.

Moreover, the Iranian minister of communications and information technology called for international negotiations and joint ventures by all those concerned in the issue of cyber space to help increase the security of users and decrease the negative aspects of the cyber space.

Themed on 'Cyber4All', the two-day event was attended by 3,500 people from 120 countries around the world.

Azari Jahromi arrived in the Indian capital Wednesday evening.

The inauguration speech was delivered by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.