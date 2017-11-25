New Armenia-EU deal will take cooperation to a whole new level: PM

PanARMENIAN.Net - The signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the European Union is very important for Armenia, and it became possible thanks to scrupulous and everyday work, prime minister Karen Karapetyan said in a Facebook post on Saturday, November 25.

"This agreement will definitely take our cooperation with the EU and its member states to a qualitatively new level," Karapetyan said.

Armenia and the European Union on Friday signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement during the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.