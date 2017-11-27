Armenia's Misha comes in sixth at Junior Eurovision song contest (video)
November 27, 2017 - 11:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian teenager Misha (Mikayel Grigoryan) took the sixth spot at the Junior Eurovision international song contest.
Meanshile, Russia's Polina Bogusevich has won the contest, held in Georgia.
The 14-year-old triumphed with the song Wings, scoring 188 points. Georgia's representative Grigol Kipshidze came a close second (185) - ahead of Australia's Isabella Clarke (172).
The competition for children aged nine to 14 has been held annually since 2003.
This year, participants from 16 nations took part in Georgia's capital Tbilisi.
The winner is chosen by international experts, children's juries and online voting.
