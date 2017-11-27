EU envoy says fresh start with Armenia 'will open new doors'
November 27, 2017 - 17:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The new EU-Armenia agreement will open new doors and give a new quality to the relations between the bloc and the country, European Union's ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalsky said on Monday, November 27, adding that he is "very optimistic" about the deal.
"We are now focused on working to have the agreement implemented in the best possible way," Switalsky said, according to RFE/RL Armenian Service.
"We are doing this for the residents of Armenia. It's true, diplomats have negotiated the terms, but it's for ordinary citizens."
Under the agreement, Armenia takes up a number of responsibilities, including anti-corruption fight, judicial reforms, free competitive relations for business.
Asked what are the EU's tools for controlling Armenia's adherence to the deal, Switalsky said that the agreement is of cooperative nature, meaning both sides have taken the commitment to boost ties in various fields, including anti-corruption fight, human rights, democracy.
The EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed on Friday, November 24 on the margins of the Eastern Partnership Summit by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy & Vice- President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, on behalf of the European Union, and by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Edward Nalbandian, on behalf of Armenia.
