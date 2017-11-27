Armenia-EU deal contains clear statement on Karabakh: Switalsky

PanARMENIAN.Net - The new deal between Armenia and the European Union contains a clear statement on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, head of the EU delegation in the country Piotr Switalsky said on Monday, November 27.

According to him, the European Union's position is clear: the bloc fully supports a peaceful settlement, the OSCE Minsk Group's efforts and is ready to assist in establishing confidence-building measures and implementing post-conflict rehabilitation activities, Panorama.am reports.

"The peaceful settlement is very good for the development of Armenia and the entire region," Switalsky said.

Also Monday, Switalsky saidthe new EU-Armenia agreement will open new doors and give a new quality to the relations between the bloc and the country.