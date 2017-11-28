Henrikh Mkhitaryan to reportedly miss United's clash at Watford

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was not among the traveling squad spotted by photographers at Stockport Station on Monday, November 27 evening ahead of Manchester United's train journey down to Watford for their Premier League match there, the Manchester Evening News reports.

United boss Jose Mourinho has recalled Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and Jesse Lingard to the Manchester United squad for their evening match at Watford.

Also, Luke Shaw and Marouane Fellaini were not spotted at the train station.

Mourinho dropped Darmian, Blind and Lingard - who started in the 1-0 Champions League defeat to Basel last week - from the weekend squad at home to Brighton but has restored them for the game at Vicarage Road.

Mkhitaryan returned to the matchday squad after he was overlooked for the 18 versus Newcastle and Basel and came on in the Brighton victory. Shaw was on the bench for the Newcastle and Basel games but his wait for a first league appearance of the campaign looks set to continue.

Fellaini started in Switzerland and came on against Newcastle and Brighton, having recently recovered from a knee injury. Shaw and Mkhitaryan were photographed in training pictures released by United on Monday afternoon.