Hvorostovsky, Orbelian earn Grammy nomination
November 29, 2017 - 12:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian legendary opera baritone Dmitry Hvorostovsky has been posthumously nominated for a Grammy Award alongside Armenian conductor Constantine Orbelian.
They are nominated for the recording of songs by Georgy Sviridov (“Russia Cast Adrift”) in the Best Classical Solo Vocal Album category.
Hvorostovsky, who is broadly viewed as one of the greatest opera baritones of our time, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2015. He died of brain cancer at the age of 55 on November 22 in London where he lived with his family.
