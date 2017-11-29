Written records of Kipchak language to be studied in Armenia
November 29, 2017 - 11:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Researchers need to study the written records of the Kipchak language in Armenia on a scientific and methodological basis, Kazakhstan's ambassador to Armenia Timur Urazaev told a briefing in Astana.
"There is a unique museum and a scientific research institute in Armenia called the Matenadaran. The museum is an institute of ancient manuscripts which houses 10-12 thousand different kinds of manuscripts, according to various estimates. Written records of the Kipchak language have been preserved there, and Kazakhstani official delegations as well as the head of state have got acquainted with those sources at various times," Urazaev said, according to Kazinform.
The Kipchak tribes have spent a fairly significant period of life in some parts of Armenia, while the study of the surviving manuscripts can yield a more complete information about those times, the ambassador said.
The Kipchak language is an extinct Turkic language.
