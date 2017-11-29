Syrian army storms large pocket near Golan Heights
November 29, 2017 - 12:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) stormed the western part of Taloul Barda’yah on Wednesday, November 29 morning after successfully capturing the eastern slope of the large hilltop, Al-Masdar News reports.
Backed by heavy artillery, the Syrian Arab Army’s 42nd Brigade of the 4th Mechanized Division stormed the western slope of Taloul Barda’yah, where they confronted by the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham terrorist group.
While no advance has been made thus far, the Syrian Army is attempting to seize this entire hilltop in order to impose fire control over this large pocket that is located near the Golan Heights.
While the 42nd Brigade attacks the Beit Jinn pocket, the Quneitra Hawks Brigade and Golani Regiment are beefing up their numbers near the strategic town of Hadar, as rumors of another big assault by HTS is looming.
