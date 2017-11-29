Turkey minorities manipulated against each other, Armenian MP says
November 29, 2017 - 13:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey's minorities worry that they could again be pawns of shadowy forces that seek to exploit the country’s current discontents, Garo Paylan, an HDP lawmaker and an ethnic Armenian, has said, according to Al-Monitor.
Paylan's family is originally from Malatya.
Two days after Alevi homes were vandalized in eastern Turkey, an Armenian church association was pelted with stones when the office was empty. Only a few dozen Armenians still live in Malatya; they made up a third of its inhabitants before the Genocide during World War I annihilated the country’s Armenian population.
“[Minorities] remember what happened to their grandparents, or even their mothers and fathers, and they know that it is in the current kind of environment that crimes can occur,” he said.
“I’m not saying that the AKP wants that to happen. Some powers use minorities as a form of manipulation against each other [knowing] people are biased against these identities.”
Late last week, assailants painted an ominous red “X” on 13 homes in the predominantly Alevi district of Cemal Gursel in Malatya, a conservative city of nearly 800,000 people, said the head of a local Alevi group, adding police had yet to make any arrests.
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's economy freer than those of Israel and Japan: report Georgia is ahead on the 13th spot, while Turkey, Iran and Azerbaijan lag behind on the 60th, 155th and 68th positions, respectively.
Signing of EU-Azerbaijan aviation agreement failed in Brussels The signing of the agreement with the EU in Brussels during the Eastern Partnership Summit on November 24 did not take place.
Armenian figure skating pair might still make it to PyeongChang 2018 Tina and Simon may make it to Pyeongchang as the pair representing Israel have not submitted an application for participation yet.
France's ARAM collecting Armenian community archive "Any document is important, be it a contract for work, a ticket for a ball, or an event flyer," Astrid Artin-Lusikyan from ARAM said.