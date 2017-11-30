Jury announced for Serj Tankian’s $5,000 music challenge
November 30, 2017 - 12:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian will lead a world-renowned jury for his 7 Notes music challenge whose deadline is December 15.
Submissions will be evaluated and the $5,000 prize awarded by: System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian; Capital Cities star Sebu Simonian; jazz phenom and composer Tigran Hamasyan; Honored Artist of Armenia Vahagn Hayrapetyan; professor and Founding Dean of the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, Judith Smith; and the iconic rock star and challenger himself - Tankian.
The challenge, which went live in October, has a simple premise: Tankian has written the first 7 notes of a new song that the participants need to finish. The deadline for the 7 Notes music challenge is December 15.
The creative challenge series is initiated by Creative Armenia, a non-profit organization with a global mandate to discover, develop, and produce talent in the digital age.
