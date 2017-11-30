Militants recapture some areas they lost in southern Aleppo

PanARMENIAN.Net - Members of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched a big counter-assault in the southern countryside of Aleppo on Wednesday, November 29, targeting the areas they lost to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) the day before, Al-Masdar News reports.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham began the assault by attacking the Syrian Army’s positions at the town of Al-Ramleh.

The jihadist group would establish full control over Al-Ramleh after the Syrian Army failed to beat back the first wave of the assault.

Following the capture of Al-Ramleh, the militants managed to recapture the town of Abisan and its surrounding hilltop, putting them in position to attack nearby ‘Azizah.

Currently, the militants are attempting to recapture ‘Azizah and have reportedly entered the town.