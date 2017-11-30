6 million iPhone Xs reportedly sold on Black Friday weekend
November 30, 2017 - 13:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It was apparently a Black Friday bonanza for Apple. Over the long holiday weekend, buyers snapped up 6 million iPhone X handsets, according to analysts from Rosenblatt. The analysts estimate that this brings the total of iPhone Xs sold so far to about 15 million. That's a lot of phones in just three weeks since the official sale date, CNet reports.
The iPhone X, Apple's most expensive iPhone ever, was one winner in a sales streak that saw the post-Thanksgiving sales period break online record highs. Known for steep discounts, Apple's Black Friday deal supplied gift cards (or £120/AU$200) to people who bought Apple products.
Separately, retailers and wireless carriers offered additional Black Friday discounts on iPhones, mostly the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, or iPhone 7, but not the iPhone X, which is still in short supply.
The Rosenblatt analysts also point to the 256GB iPhone X being about twice as popular as the 64GB model. This may imply that people who are committing to buying the already expensive iPhone further splashed out for additional storage.
